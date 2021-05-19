Two-thirds of California adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

A nurse holds stickers reading “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles during a vaccine clinic run by CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, on May 8, 2021.

Two-thirds of adult Californians are now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19 — a hopeful milestone as the state trudges toward the level of widespread community protection officials and experts believe is necessary to end the pandemic once and for all.

To date, 67.1% of residents age 18 and older have gotten a vaccine dose, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After a slow start, California now ranks 11th out of all states and is well above the national figure of 60%, federal data show. By comparison, the states with the highest levels of partial coverage for adults are Vermont, 78.4%; Hawaii, 76.6%; and Massachusetts, 75.7%.

California also measures up well compared to other large states. Roughly 67.8% of adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one shot so far, as have 64.4% in New York, 56.6% in Florida and 54.3% in Texas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.