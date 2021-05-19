Two-thirds of California adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A nurse holds stickers reading "I got my COVID-19 vaccine" at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles during a vaccine clinic run by CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, on May 8, 2021.

A nurse holds stickers reading “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles during a vaccine clinic run by CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, on May 8, 2021.

Two-thirds of adult Californians are now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19 — a hopeful milestone as the state trudges toward the level of widespread community protection officials and experts believe is necessary to end the pandemic once and for all.

To date, 67.1% of residents age 18 and older have gotten a vaccine dose, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After a slow start, California now ranks 11th out of all states and is well above the national figure of 60%, federal data show. By comparison, the states with the highest levels of partial coverage for adults are Vermont, 78.4%; Hawaii, 76.6%; and Massachusetts, 75.7%.

California also measures up well compared to other large states. Roughly 67.8% of adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one shot so far, as have 64.4% in New York, 56.6% in Florida and 54.3% in Texas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News