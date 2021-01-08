U.S. Capitol Police officer dies from injuries after pro-Trump riots

A United States Capitol Police officer died Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty during pro-Trump riots the previous day, officials said.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was responding to Wednesday’s mob when he was injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” said Eva Malecki, spokesperson for Capitol Police.

He returned to his division office after the confrontation and collapsed, Malecki said in a statement. Sicknick was taken to a local hospital, where he died Thursday night.

His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and its federal partners.

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in July 2008 and most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” Malecki said. “We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.”

The officer’s death brings the fatality total from the riot to five, after a San Diego woman was shot and killed by police and 3 others died from apparent medical emergencies.