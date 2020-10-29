U.S. economy jumps record 33.1% but recovery remains below pre-pandemic levels

California restaurants gained jobs in September. Above, outdoor seating at Lulu’s in Palm Springs.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The government said Thursday that the economy expanded at a record 33% annual rate in the July-September quarter.

That’s a sharp rebound after an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a 31.4% annual rate.

Yet the increase recovers only about two-thirds of what was lost to the pandemic. And growth is believed to be slowing sharply in the final three months of the year to a roughly 3% annual rate.

With Congress having failed to agree on any further stimulus this year, millions of unemployed Americans who will lose all their jobless benefits in the coming weeks and months will likely pull back further on spending.

Without another round of loans from the government, many small companies will also go out of business.