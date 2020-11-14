U.S. records new daily high for positive coronavirus tests

Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books on Nov. 13, 2020, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the United States.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge.

The Johns Hopkins data shows the seven-day rolling average for virus-related deaths reported daily in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from about 828 on Oct. 30 to 1,047 on Friday, an increase of about 26%

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also rose over the past two weeks from 6.4 to 9.6, an increase of about 50%, even as the number of tests performed has grown.

The governors of Oregon and New Mexico have ordered near-lockdowns in the most sweeping reaction yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S.

But many of their colleagues in other states show little appetite for reimposing the hard-line restrictions of last spring.

Governors in many states, such as New York, Maryland, Virginia and Minnesota, have instead taken largely incremental measures over the past few days, such as limiting the size of gatherings, making businesses close early, restricting capacity or cutting off alcohol sales earlier in the evening.

President Donald Trump asked all Americans to remain “vigilant” but ruled out a nationwide “lockdown.”