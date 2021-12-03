Uber to pay $9M California settlement on sexual assault reporting failure

An Uber logo is seen on a sign outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco on May 8, 2019. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to pay a $9-million settlement for its failure to comply with requests from California regulators for information about sexual assault claims made by its customers and drivers over nearly two years.

The agreement approved Thursday between the California Public Utilities Commission, Uber and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — a nonprofit organization that works with Uber on sexual misconduct training for drivers — will also support passenger safety initiatives. Uber will pay $5 million to the California Victim Compensation Board, $4 million for efforts to address physical and sexual violence in the ride-hailing industry and a $150,000 fine to the state’s general fund.

The company also agreed to report future sexual assault data.

Uber had previously argued that to comply with requests to turn over the names and contact information of victims of sexual assault without consent would violate their privacy rights. RAINN, the nonprofit organization, filed appeals in support of Uber with the same arguments. Regulators tweaked the requests in later rulings.

