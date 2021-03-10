UC Davis offers students $75 gift cards to stay put for spring break

UC Davis is offering to give students $75 to stay on campus during the upcoming spring break. Above, Kearney Hall on the campus.(Phil Willon / Los Angeles Times)

No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.

UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.

Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university’s spring break grant program announcement last week.

“The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance,” said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. “Based on how our students have done so far, we’re pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do.”

