UC votes to drop SAT and ACT requirement for admissions until 2024

SAT test preparation books sit on a shelf at a Barnes and Noble store June 27, 2002, in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In a decision that could reshape the nation’s college admissions process, University of California regents voted Thursday to suspend SAT and ACT testing requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California students by 2025.

The action by the nation’s premier public university system could mark a turning point in the long-running national debate over whether the standardized tests unfairly discriminate against disadvantaged students or provide a useful tool to evaluate college applicants.

Some hailed the vote as a bold and visionary move to expand access and equity. But others expressed concern that dumping the tests would lead to grade inflation, admission of less-prepared students and backlash over different entry standards for different classes.

“It’s an incredible step in the right direction,” said Regents Chair John A. Pérez.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related Content SAT should be suspended for admissions at UC schools until 2024, UC president says