Ukrainian soldier on front lines speaks by phone to KTLA

Members of the Ukrainian community in Los Angeles are horrified at Russia’s ongoing assault in Ukraine and terrified that no other countries are coming to their aid.

One woman said her family is back in Kyiv, and she has a friend who is fighting on the front lines in the capital city.

The woman called her friend, a lieutenant in the Ukrainian airborne brigade. He spoke with KTLA via cellphone and said Ukrainians are simply outnumbered.

“Ukrainians will resist, we have a strong morale, but we need equipment. Because even though our spirit is high — we are ready to fight, we are ready to protect our country — but we need the equipment because we are dealing now with the second military power in the world,” he said. “We need strong air support. We need anti-aircraft launch pads, we need the anti-aircraft missiles and we need first aid kits … and basically any protective gear because there are many volunteers who are willing to protect our cities.”

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 25, 2022.