USC father accused in admissions scandal among Trump’s pardons

An entrance to the University of Southern California campus is seen in this file photo. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

In the final hours of his presidency, Donald Trump granted a pardon early Wednesday to a Miami developer accused of securing his daughter’s admission to USC through bribery and fraud.

According to a White House news release, Robert Zangrillo received a “full pardon,” the sole defendant in the college admissions scandal to do so. Zangrillo’s pardon was backed by numerous businesspeople, including L.A. developer Geoff Palmer.

The White House said that Zangrillo also had the backing of investor Thomas J. Barrack, an alumnus and trustee of USC, even though prosecutors considered the university to be a victim of the alleged admissions fraud.

After the pardon was announced, a spokesperson for Barrack denied involvement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.