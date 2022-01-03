USDA’s new genetically modified food labeling law goes into effect

Starting Jan. 1, genetically modified foods sold at grocery stores will have a new look under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard.

Foods previously labeled as containing “genetically engineered” ingredients or “genetically modified organisms” (GMOs) will now be labeled as “bioengineered.”

Bioengineered foods are defined as those that contain detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques and cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 3, 2021.