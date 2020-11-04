USPS slammed by federal judge for failing to complete sweep of missing mail-in ballots

In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

A federal judge harshly criticized the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday, saying that the agency had failed to comply with his order to sweep postal facilities for leftover mail-in ballots in battleground states where election officials continue to count votes.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., said he would consider ordering more inspections. On Tuesday, he had ordered the Postal Service’s law enforcement arm to conduct a series of sweeps for mail ballots in a dozen postal facilities, including in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona and Michigan’s upper peninsula.

The Postal Service did not conduct those sweeps by Sullivan’s 3 p.m. deadline. The agency said in court filings Wednesday that they did search for ballots in all the ordered locations later in the day, but that the deadline was not “operationally possible.” The sweep turned up 13 delayed mail ballots: three in a Johnstown, Pa., mail facility and 10 in Lancaster, Pa. All were referred to Postal Service management for expedited delivery, the agency said.

“I’m not pleased about this 11th hour development last night,” Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Someone might have a price to pay for that.”

