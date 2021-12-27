‘Very violent crime spree’: 5 dead, officer injured in series of related shootings in Denver area

Five people are dead, including the suspected gunman, and multiple others were injured after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, KTLA sister station KDVR reports. Police say the incidents are connected.

The first shooting took place in Denver, where two women were killed and one man was injured, Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said. Another man was later killed in a shooting a few miles away in the city.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

The Lakewood Police Department said two people were killed in that incident, including the suspected shooter.

One officer and another person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Authorities were still searching the area Monday night for any additional suspects.

Denver police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.