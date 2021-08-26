Veterans and non-profit organizations in downtown L.A. help with evacuations in Afghanistan

A coalition of veterans and nonprofit organizations are helping not only U.S. citizens get out of Afghanistan, but also the people of Afghanistan who helped us troops carry out their mission for the past 20 years and their families.

Miska, who served three combat tours in Iraq, is at the helm of the Evacuate Our Allies operation center in downtown L.A. He ran a similar underground mission to get interpreters and their families out of Iraq.

“As veterans, and these are somebody who went on patrol with us every day, we feel we owe them. They saved our lives, we’re going to take them with us,” Miska said.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 news on AUgust 25, 2021.