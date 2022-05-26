A Reseda man accused of spraying his victim in the face with chemicals to steal some video games in Thousand Oaks has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The robbery occurred on March 31, when deputies say a victim who placed an ad on social media to sell some video games had arranged a meeting in the 1st block of Maegan Place with a potential buyer.

When the victim arrived at the meeting, the suspect pulled out a large can filled with what was described as a chemical agent and sprayed victim’s face, neck and upper body with it, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the area.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Baselyos.

Baselyos was located Tuesday in the city of Moorpark, where he was taken into custody.

Baselyos was arrested for committing a robbery with the use of a chemical spray and had bail set at $200,000, according to the news release.