Video appears to show man shot in the back 7 times by police in Wisconsin

Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and crowds marched in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that a person was hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” The state’s governor identified the man shot and said he hopes he recovers.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers tweeted. “Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.”

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting. A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting.

A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020