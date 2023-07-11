Two boys in Michigan are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a 7-year-old who was drowning at the bottom of a pool.

The incident occurred in Fenton on June 20, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Security camera video shows the two boys, 12-year-old Noah and 8-year-old Weston, jump into the pool when they noticed the other child sinking to the bottom.

Two boys in Michigan are being hailed as heroes after video showed them rescue a 7-year-old who was drowning at the bottom of a pool. July 2023. (Genesee County Sheriff’s Office)

They pulled him out of the pool and his mother began performing CPR until paramedics arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was released from the hospital two days later and has made a full recovery.