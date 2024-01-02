A pup was reunited with its family after falling down an Oregon cliff on New Year’s Day, KTLA sister station KOIN in Portland reports.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an aircrew flew down from Astoria to Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach to assist in the rescue on Monday afternoon.

A rescue swimmer was sent out and officials said they helped put the dog into a hoisting basket so it could be lifted back up.

The Coast Guard shared on X that the helicopter landed in a parking lot where the owners were reunited with their dog.

The owner told the Coast Guard the dog was taken to an emergency vet, but is expected to recover.