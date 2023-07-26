At least two firefighters and four civilians were hurt when a construction crane caught fire and collapsed in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan Wednesday morning, July 26, officials said.

A fire department spokesperson said the crane’s engine compartment caught fire around 45 stories above the ground.

The crane was atop a vacant building that had been under construction, according to the FDNY.

Footage captured by a local resident shows smoke billowing from the blazing crane, as well as its collapse on Wednesday morning.