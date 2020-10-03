Viral, skateboarding TikTok star triples sales of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Fleetwood Mac members take their bows at a MusiCares tribute, which honored the band in January 2018.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Somewhere in Idaho, a father of two cruises down the highway on his skateboard to the sweet strains of Fleetwood Mac.

He takes a long swig of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, straight from the bottle, and lip syncs along with gusto.

The iconic rock band has seen its 1977 hit “Dreams” triple in sales and double its streams since TikTok user @420doggface208 uploaded his now-viral video over the weekend.

Before @420doggface208 — real name Nathan Apodaca — posted the video, “Dreams” garnered an average of 49,000 streams a day, Rolling Stone reported. Since Apodaca shared the TikTok, the classic track off of the album “Rumours” has been streamed an average of 105,000 times a day.

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020