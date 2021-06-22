Walgreens giving $25 in cash rewards to customers getting COVID vaccine

Walgreens is giving away $25 prizes to customers who come in to get a COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday, the company announced.

Members will get the $25 right away in their myWalgreens accounts, while others will get the prize money in gift cards after they receive the jab. The offer is available through Saturday.

Children aged 12-15 who get vaccinated at Walgreens will need a parent or guardian to accept the $25 on their behalf.

The prize from Walgreens joins a multitude of different vaccine incentives being offered by companies and governments in an effort to get more Americans inoculated against the deadly virus.

Walgreens’s giveaway was announced in support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action, according to the company.

The company’s competitor, CVS, announced last month that those who get a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health could enter sweepstakes for a chance to win one of several prizes, including free cruises, vacations or a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI.

In California, the state is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win one of six vacations and tickets to Six Flags. That’s in addition to $50 gift cards to the first 2 million people who got vaccinated after May 27, as well as a vaccine lottery that divvied up $16.5 million in cash.

Those interested in getting vaccinated at Walgreens can visit the online store locator or call their local Walgreens for hours of operation. Thousands of Walgreens pharmacies throughout the country have extended hours of operation on Fridays this month to give people more time to get the shot.

People can also schedule vaccine appointments online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.