Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday

The Walmart logo is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Walmart will start limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores starting on Saturday.



Employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which equals about 20% of a store’s usual capacity, the company announced Friday in a news release.

The average size of a Walmart Supercenter is around 180,000 square feet.

Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a social distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow another customer inside.

All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers. Some stores may also begin selling only essential items.

“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines,” the release stated.

Target and Costco have also recently placed limits on the number of people that can enter its stores at a time.