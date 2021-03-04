Weekly $400 federal unemployment supplements to end in August, not September

The weekly $400 federal unemployment supplements included in the pending economic aid package being considered by Congress will stop in August, rather than being stretched through September, as some Senate Democrats had requested.

The Senate began formal consideration of the $1.9-trillion COVID relief measure Thursday, a day after Senate leaders agreed to narrow by several million people which Americans will receive $1,400 stimulus checks. The concession was intended to appease moderate Democrats worried that too many high-wage earners would receive the payments.

In exchange, some senators had pushed to extend unemployment benefits for the full six months that President Biden initially requested, rather than the five months approved by the House. But the change did not make it into the final version of the bill, according to a Democratic aide. The bill provides a $400 weekly federal subsidy on top of state benefits.

Congress traditionally breaks for the month of August, and some lawmakers worried ending the benefits in August might lead to a gap before Congress can act again.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.