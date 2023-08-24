Wendy’s Made to Crave menu lineup is getting a revamp with the addition of three new menu items.

The fast-food chain introduced queso fries, a loaded nacho cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich to its menus nationwide Wednesday.

The loaded cheeseburger is topped with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, all sitting upon one of Wendy’s signature square patty. The patty is then drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce, accompanied by lettuce and tomatoes, all sandwiched between a jalapeño cheddar bun.

Customers can swap out the beef patty for a chicken one as well.

The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy’s this season.” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

The queso fries can be a great addition to the burger or chicken sandwich since it’s covered in the same poblano queso used on the burger and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Guests interested in trying the new menu can do so at their nearest Wendy’s location.

The new food can also be ordered through DoorDash or the official Wendy’s app.