COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The rumors are true: Wendy’s is launching new pumpkin spice-flavored menu items available for a limited time this fall.

The pumpkin spice Frosty and pumpkin spice Frosty cold brew are joining menus nationwide beginning Sept. 12, the Dublin, Ohio-based chain announced on Wednesday. Joining the chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Frosty merges the same creamy texture fans know with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg.

“From our summertime strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday peppermint Frosty, and now our fall pumpkin spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu,” said Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer.

Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cold Brew available Sept. 12. (Courtesy Photo/Wendy’s)

The new cold brew will be available to order alongside Wendy’s vanilla, caramel and chocolate flavors. Using the same syrup from the Frosty, the chain said the cold brew merges coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled over ice.

“We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else,” said John Li, Wendy’s Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation.

Speculation of new limited-time-only menu items began after an alleged Wendy’s employee posted on Reddit in August that locations were beginning preparations for new pumpkin spice beverages.

“Just got told by my [general manager] today that we are getting Pumpkin Spice for the fall frosty,” the post reads. “Also for the coffee, but didn’t clarify if for the hot coffee or cold brew.”

While the chain did not disclose to Nexstar’s WCMH in August if it was developing new menu items, Wendy’s said it was “always looking to spice things up on the Frosty front.”

Markie Devo, a New York-based food blogger, also claimed in an August 4 Instagram post that Wendy’s was set to debut a pumpkin spice Frosty and cold brew. Devo said Wendy’s stores would begin selling the pumpkin spice Frosty only after the ingredients for the strawberry Frosty had run out, so some locations may offer the Frosty sooner than others.

“Wendy’s wants to set off the fall mood with this new pumpkin spice flavor,” Devo wrote. “The vanilla Frosty will act as the base alongside the new pumpkin mix.”

The company is now joining chains like Starbucks and Dunkin by offering pumpkin spice-flavored items for the fall. Pumpkin spice lattes returned at Dunkin on August 15, while the popular drink returned to Starbucks on August 24.

For a limited time beginning Sept. 13, only Uber One members can buy a Pumpkin Spice Frosty, get one for free and get a free medium fry. If you find yourself at your local Wendy’s between now and Oct. 31, pick up a “Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books” coupon pamphlet for just $1. The coupon book comes with coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats, even good for the pumpkin Frosty, that can be redeemed at participating Wendy’s until the end of the year.