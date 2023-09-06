Your pumpkin spice cravings can now be satisfied at Wendy’s.

For the first time, Wendy’s is adding a Pumpkin Spice Frosty to its menus nationwide, beginning on Sept. 12. The latest iteration of the beloved sweet treat will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus.

“Wendy’s is helping turn our fans’ cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

“From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar and iconic seasonal flavors to the menu. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”

Joining the Pumpkin Spice Frosty on menus nationwide is the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which combines cold-brewed coffee with a classic Frosty creamer to create the ideal pumpkin pick-me-up for pumpkin spice lovers.

Customers can also get more Frosty treats by purchasing the Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books coupon book for just $1. The book comes with five free Jr. Frosty coupons that can be redeemed for any Frosty flavor.

Proceeds from the book also benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. This organization aims to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems, according to a news release.

The fast-food chain isn’t known to debut new Frosty flavors often since its introduction in 1969, only offering the chocolate flavor until introducing the vanilla frosty in 2006, Mashed, a food publication, reported.

Over the years, the chain has introduced other experimental flavors, like the Twisted Frosty or Frosty Parfait, but most didn’t remain on the menu for too long.