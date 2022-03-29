Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith sent shockwaves throughout the country.

It also put a spotlight on alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

The exchange began when Rock took verbal aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?”

Will Smith, her husband, walked onto the stage and struck Rock, then walked back to his seat and shouted at Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone.

The actress disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public.

What is alopecia?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition is called alopecia areata, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, often on the scalp or face, but sometimes on other parts of the body.

Sometimes hair falls out in chunks and only partial baldness results. Sometimes hair grows back but repeated bouts of baldness can also occur.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women equally.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation says the condition affects about 2% of the population, or as many as almost 7 million Americans. It can occur at any age, but most often during the teen years or young adulthood.

How is alopecia teated?

There is no cure, but sometimes doctors recommend treating it with steroids, medications that suppress the immune system, or drugs that work to stimulate hair growth.

What causes alopecia?

Researchers do not fully understand what causes the immune system to attack hair follicles, but they believe that both genetic and environmental factors play a role, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Alopecia tends to run in families. Total hair loss affecting the entire body can happen, but is rare. The condition can also cause dents and ridges in fingernails and toenails, but affected people are otherwise healthy.

Who else has talked about having alopecia?

Other public figures with the condition include Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts, British actor and comedian Matt Lucas and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle.