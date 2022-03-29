If you’ve already binged Netflix’s anticipated release of “Bridgerton” Season 2, there are still plenty of plays to look forward to through April.

New seasons of “Russian Doll” and “Selling Sunset” are among the streaming service’s returning favorites – but there are also several brand new programs coming this month. Among them is another dating reality show hosted by “Love Is Blind”‘s Nick and Vanessa Lachey called “The Ultimatum.”

Take a look at all the new releases on Netflix for April 2022:

April 1

Trivia Quest

The Last Bus

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Get Organized with the Home Edit

The Bubble

Battle Freestyle

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

April 6

The Ultimatum

Michaela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear

April 7

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Tiger Bunny

Dancing on Glass

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Dirty Lines

April 12

Hard Cell

April 13

Our Great National Parks

Almost Happy

April 14

Ultraman

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

April 19

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 20

Russian Doll

Yakamoz S-245

April 22

Along for the Ride

Selling Sunset

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Silverton Siege

April 28

Bubble

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

The 7 Lives of Lea

April 29

Rumspringa