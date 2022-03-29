If you’ve already binged Netflix’s anticipated release of “Bridgerton” Season 2, there are still plenty of plays to look forward to through April.
New seasons of “Russian Doll” and “Selling Sunset” are among the streaming service’s returning favorites – but there are also several brand new programs coming this month. Among them is another dating reality show hosted by “Love Is Blind”‘s Nick and Vanessa Lachey called “The Ultimatum.”
Take a look at all the new releases on Netflix for April 2022:
April 1
Trivia Quest
The Last Bus
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Get Organized with the Home Edit
The Bubble
Battle Freestyle
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
April 6
The Ultimatum
Michaela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear
April 7
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
Tiger Bunny
Dancing on Glass
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Dirty Lines
April 12
Hard Cell
April 13
Our Great National Parks
Almost Happy
April 14
Ultraman
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
April 19
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20
Russian Doll
Yakamoz S-245
April 22
Along for the Ride
Selling Sunset
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Silverton Siege
April 28
Bubble
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
The 7 Lives of Lea
April 29
Rumspringa