Whole Foods Market red lentil dal is being recalled due to potential listeria contamination, authorities announced Thursday.

The dal, which is produced by Bakkavor USA, contains pickled curry cauliflower that is being recalled by another company, Doux South Specialties, due to a potential contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bakkavor stopped production of the Whole Foods dal and issued a recall of the product, which was sold nationwide — including in California.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms in healthy people may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. A listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA and Doux South Specialties are still looking into what caused the problem.

The Whole Foods recall affects Market Red Lentil Dal in 12 oz plastic trays with the codes listed here.

Customers who bought the dal at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.