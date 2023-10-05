Delivery services to homes or Post Office Box addresses will be temporarily halted in observance of Columbus Day on Oct. 9. Postal Service facilities will also be closed for retail services.

Normal delivery and collection schedules are expected to resume on Oct. 10, a news release said.

Priority Mail Express services won’t be impacted by the holiday.

Other delivery services like UPS, Amazon and FedEx will be open, though FedEx will operate on a modified service according to its holiday schedule.

The United States Postal Service is typically closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

People that still need to buy stamsps can do so at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores and most postal products and services will still be available online on Oct. 9, officials said.