With COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected to increase confidence in travel, experts predict higher airfares, hotel prices

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport in October 2020. Travel bookings are starting to increase, and prices for some popular destinations are also expected to climb.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

For Americans who are filled with wanderlust and dismissive of health officials’ pleas to avoid travel, bargain rates and deep discounts for airline tickets and hotel rooms are plentiful.

Henry Yu, a baseball fan from Long Beach, said he found prices for airline tickets and hotel rooms to fly to Phoenix to watch his beloved San Francisco Giants at spring training this month were 15% to 20% cheaper than in previous years.

“My sense is that the typical spring training price hikes are not happening this year due to COVID-19,” he said, adding that he believes his risk of getting infected are low because he takes precautions such as wearing a mask.

But the drop in demand for travel that has pushed prices down may be coming to an end with the rollout of several COVID-19 vaccines that are giving Americans more confidence to mingle. That is likely to increase travel demand and push up prices, especially for summer, according to industry experts.

