With ICUs 100% full, Marin County turns down calls for help from San Joaquin Valley

Pulmonologist Dr. Laren Tan, left, gathers his team of nurses and respiratory therapists to intubate a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino County on Tuesday.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Marin County this week reported that it has 0% intensive care unit beds available and workers in the county north of San Francisco were being stretched thin.

Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly said at a public meeting this week that some healthcare workers “are pulling double shifts and working tirelessly to save lives.”

But the loss of available ICU beds due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic is leaving few good options. Marin County has already had to turn down requests to accept patients from overloaded hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley region, which has seen its ICU availability drop to zero in recent days and has appealed to other regions to accept as many as 40 patients.

“We’re not allowing patients from the outside to come into our ICUs right now, because we’re not able to accept them,” Dr. Matt Willis, the Marin County health officer, told the Marin County Board of Supervisors this week.

