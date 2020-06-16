With packed bars and nightclubs, Arizona is now a coronavirus hotspot

On Friday night, like nearly every other weekend for the past month, the bars and nightclubs in downtown Scottsdale were packed.

Dance floors were jammed. Lines to get in stretched for blocks. And almost nobody wore masks or gloves.

When Gov. Doug Ducey lifted Arizona’s stay-at-home order May 15, giving the green light for much of the state’s economy to restart, he said residents had the right and responsibility to gauge the risks posed by the novel coronavirus and to act accordingly.

“What an Arizonan decides to do is up to them,” he said.

