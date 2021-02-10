Stranded trio rescued after 33 days on uninhabited island in the Bahamas: Coast Guard

Three Cuban nationals were rescued Tuesday after surviving more than 30 days on a deserted island in the Bahamas, according to KTLA sister station WFLA in Tampa, Florida.

U.S. Coast Guard aircrew operating from Miami spotted the trio — two men and a woman — waving a large makeshift flag during a routine air patrol around Anguilla Cay on Monday, the agency reported in a news release.

The crew dropped the trio food, water and a radio, and a U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater helicopter was deployed to the scene to hoist the group to safety.

Weather delayed the rescue by about a day.

(Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

On Tuesday, all three were airlifted off the island and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida. No injuries were reported.

The group had been stranded on the island for 33 days, according to the Coast Guard.

They swam to the island and became stranded after their boat capsized in rough waters, television station WPLG in Miami reported.

The group had struggled to find fresh water and had been living on conch shells, rats and coconuts, according to the station.

“That is pretty extraordinary. It was incredible,” Coast Guard Lt. Justin Dougherty told WPLG. “I don’t know how they did it. I am amazed that they were in such good shape.”