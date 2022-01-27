Woman critically burned in fire set during argument ‘over infidelity’ in Las Vegas: Police

A woman was in extremely critical condition after being burned all over her body after another person set a bed in a mobile home on fire during an argument, Las Vegas police said.

A group of people on Wednesday were “arguing over infidelity” when one person in the group set the bed on fire, resulting in the burns to the woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

It wasn’t clear where the woman who was critically burned was located when the fire started, he said.

Two other people were take to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and a fourth person, a woman, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Spencer said.

No identities were released.