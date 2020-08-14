Woman dragged by bison in caught-on-video attack at South Dakota state park

Sheriff’s officials say a motorcyclist has survived a violent attack by a bison in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

A bystander’s video shows several bikers had stopped while a herd of bison crossed a road in Custer State Park on Wednesday.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says a 54-year-old Iowa woman got off the motorcycle on which she was a passenger and was attacked.

Sheriff’s officials say a bison caught the woman’s belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around violently before running away.

The large animal ended up ripping her pants off, according to a bystander’s video. She fell to the ground and a group of people rushed to help her; one man took off his shirt and used it to cover her as she lay unconscious.

She survived, but there’s no update on her condition.

Thousands of motorcycles are traveling through the Black Hills because of the ongoing Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Custer State Park officials on Friday reminded visitors to give wildlife space — at least 100 feet — and to remain in their vehicles or on their motorcycles during any encounters.

“Even though they may look docile, our bison are wild, unpredictable animals and will react if they feel threatened,” park officials said in a Facebook post. “The park is their home, everyone else is just a guest.”