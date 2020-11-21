Woman survives with only minor injuries after being pushed in front of New York subway train

A woman survived with only minor injuries after being pushed onto the path of an incoming subway train in New York this week, officials said.

The woman was standing on the platform, waiting for the train around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when she was shoved in what police describe as a “vicious and unprovoked assault.”

“A perpetrator waited purposely as the 5 Train was approaching and pushed our victim onto the tracks,” NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

Fortunately, the woman fell between the row bed and the rails and only suffered minor injuries when the train came barreling into the station, police said.

The person who pushed her was immediately apprehended by Transit Police.

“It’s very disturbing,” O’Reilly said of the surveillance video that captured the incident. “We’ve seen him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station, and the opportune moment to push the victim.”

The chief said the suspect had no prior contact with the victim and there was no words exchanged between her and the attacker.

As soon as the incident happened, the suspect saw an MTA worker, put himself on the ground and was arrested, NYPD officials said.

“Union Square is a high priority post for us — over 22 million passengers pass through this station every year. So fortunately for us, we had our offices at exactly where they needed to be to make this apprehension,” O’Reilly said.