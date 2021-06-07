Woman with knife arrested at L.A. mayoral campaign launch focused on homelessness at Venice Beach

One of the first in-person events in the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election centered on the issue likely to animate the entire race: homelessness.

It ended with a homeless woman being arrested Monday after she pulled a knife a few feet from City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

Buscaino had trekked from his harbor area district to the Venice boardwalk, where he spoke starting at 7:15 a.m. about how tents on sidewalks, in parks and beaches were inhumane and should be banned more forcefully. He spoke for 10 minutes as supporters — fed up with the state of homelessness in this community — held signs and cheered him on.

After speaking, Buscaino began shaking hands with the roughly 75 to 100 constituents who came out to listen when Venice resident Nico Ruderman caught sight of an unhoused woman standing behind Buscaino holding a knife.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.