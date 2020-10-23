World Series: Roof at Globe Life Field will be closed for Game 3 between Dodgers, Rays

Major League Baseball announced the roof at Globe Life Field will closed for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

“Given Friday’s forecasted temperatures, wind chill, and the possibility of rain, the Commissioner’s Office has determined that the roof of Globe Life Field will be closed for Game Three,” a league statement read. “MLB, which consulted with medical advisors in reaching this decision, believes that a closed roof will provide the best competitive environment for players and the most comfort for fans without jeopardizing their safety in any way.”

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight on the leading edge of a cold front. The forecast estimates the temperature dropping to 52 degrees by first pitch with winds at 16 mph.

It will be the first postseason game at Globe Life Field played with the roof closed. The first 12, including the first two games of the World Series, were played with the roof opened. The Dodgers have played in all those games and dealt with strong winds in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 15.

