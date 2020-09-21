Zendaya makes Emmys history as youngest actress to win lead actress in a drama for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

“Euphoria” star Zendaya made Emmy Awards history on Sunday as the youngest actress to win the prize for lead actress in a drama — breaking a record that was set just last year by “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer during a show that rarely honors its youngest nominees.

At 24, Zendaya pulled off a major upset, besting Comer and her “Killing Eve” costar Sandra Oh as well as fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”).

“I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category,” Zendaya said while accepting her Emmy from home. “I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry. Thank you, HBO, and A24 for all your support. Thank you to my family and my team … I’m really grateful to have you here.

“To the incredible cast and crew of ‘Euphoria,’ I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. And to [creator] Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much … I’m so grateful for [my character] Rue. I’m so grateful that you trust me with your story. And I hope I can continue to do you proud.”

