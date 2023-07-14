The exterior view of the Haunted Mansion listed on Zillow. (Zillow)

Enter if you dare, foolish mortals.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is looking for a new buyer after the home was listed on Zillow. The 13,195 square-foot property is located in New Orleans Square, just minutes away from the downtown area.

The property has a library filled with spooky ghost stories, a foyer with scary statues and a ballroom that’s the perfect place to host ghostly soirées.

A photo of the library inside the Haunted Mansion. (Zillow)

A glimpse into the dining hall at the Haunted Mansion. (Zillow)

The entry table guests will see as they enter the mansion. (Zillow)

A photo of the Seance room at the Haunted Mansion. (Zillow)

Parking, however, isn’t available, with Zillow advising prospective buyers to run away from the haunted location.

The mansion, built in 1823, sells for the price of a human soul.

The listing comes ahead of the theatrical release of Disney’s latest retelling of the “Haunted Mansion,” a movie based on the famed Disneyland attraction of the same name.

The stars of the movie include Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, Lindsay Lamb and LaKeith Stanfield.

A red carpet event for the movie was canceled amid an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which officially began on Friday.

Disney is expected to turn the red carpet premiere into a “fan event,” Variety reported. The event will occur at the Hyperion Theater at Disney’s California Adventure Park on July 15.

“Haunted Mansion” will be released in theaters on July 28.