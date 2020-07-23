Neighbor arrested in Van Nuys apartment stabbing that left father dead, son injured

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a father and son — one of them fatally — on Wednesday night at their Van Nuys apartment, police said.

Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon “cutting” call at an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Vanowen Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect, without provocation, approached his neighbor’s apartment and attempted to force entry. The suspect stabbed two men in the process; one fatally,” LAPD said in the statement.

The initial altercation occurred at the front door of the apartment when the suspect, identified by police as Martin Quinonez, tried to force his way into the victim’s apartment with a large knife.

Police said while the victim and Quinonez were struggling at the door, the victim’s father attempted to come to his aid. Jesus Delatorre, 51, was also stabbed numerous times and died later at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

His son, only identified as a 31-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Quinonez, 24, was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective R. January at the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tipsters can call Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.