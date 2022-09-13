Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is expanding into the multiverse, Disney announced this past weekend during its D23 Expo in Anaheim.

On Sunday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, shared new details about the third attraction that will be added to Avengers Campus in the future.

“In this new attraction, you’re going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers … against all the foes, from anywhere from everywhen … that you can possibly imagine,” Feige said on Sunday.

The new attraction will feature a version of Thanos who defeated the Avengers.

At D23 Expo 2022, details were shared around a third future attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park featuring King Thanos, a villain designed specifically for the attraction. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

“You’re going to meet a new villain named King Thanos,” Feige said. “This is a new version of Thanos … for the very first time coming into the MCU via this attraction. This is a Thanos that won and the Avengers are not too happy about that.”

During the 2019 D23 Expo, Disney announced a Quinjet attraction for Avengers Campus that would allow guests to fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda.

On Sunday, D’Amaro said Marvel’s expansion into the multiverse resulted in Disney going back to the “drawing board” and revisiting their original plans for this new attraction.

During the panel, Disney discussed several projects and showed a timeline of work over the next two years. While Disney did not provide an opening date for the new Avengers attraction, it’s safe to assume it won’t open until at least 2025.

D’Amaro also announced a new “encounter” with The Incredible Hulk coming to Avengers Campus later this month. Disney said Hulk will appear in his Quantum Suit for a “limited time.”

Also on Sunday, Disney announced new nighttime spectaculars coming next year as well as a new plan for the Pacific Wharf area at Disney California Adventure Park.