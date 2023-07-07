Southern California Quarter Pounder sandwich lovers are in for a treat!

McDonald’s announced the fast food chain is rolling out a “spicier, cheesier take on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese” in July. The company is introducing the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC.

Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC & Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC Coming to SoCal McDonald’s in July (Source: McDonald’s)

The new sizzling sandwiches will feature the company’s signature beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of American cheese, Applewood Smoked bacon, and pickled jalapeño slices.

The sandwiches are topped up with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The made-to-order burgers will be available at participating SoCal McDonald’s locations on July 10 for a limited time.