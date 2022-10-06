A brand new festival taking over downtown Los Angeles is set to debut this December and will feature art, food, culture and a variety of music.

Announced on Thursday, the two-day festival, called LA3C, has already confirmed a buzzy lineup with headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Seventeen, Maluma and Snoop Dogg.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, LA3C will take over Los Angeles State Historic Park Dec. 10-11.

The festival aims to celebrate “the rich culture and immense creativity of Los Angeles” while “connecting people and communities through the city’s most influential and inspiring music, food and art.” Guests will enjoy multicultural food, interactive art and special programming.

(Courtesy of LA3C)

Unlike many popular music festivals, LA3C attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Other artists set to perform include Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, Chicocurlyhead, Mustard, AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, MEIRLIN, Peach and Vice.

Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks including chefs, restaurants, artists and more.

Tickets are available online:

General Admission Pass – $179

General Admission Plus Pass – $239

VIP Weekend Pass – $579

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, CEO of LA3C. “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, K-Pop, Regional Mexican Music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”

The festival will run from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec.11.

A portion of the proceeds from LA3C will benefit Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent to “support the next generations of creative talent.”