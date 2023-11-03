Katie Porter and Adam Schiff are the leading candidates in the race to succeed the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, according to a new University of California, Berkeley poll.

The poll, which was released on Friday, shows that Rep. Porter has a slight edge over Rep. Schiff, 17% to 16%, among likely voters. In August, Schiff was at 20%.

The poll was administered online in English and Spanish between October 24 and October 30 among 6,342 California registered voters, including a weighted subsample of 4,506 likely voters.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey, a Republican, who only announced his candidacy several weeks ago, is now receiving 10% support, while Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee stands at 9%.

Both appear to have gained support since last August.

Another Republican, businessman James Bradley, is in fifth place receiving 7% support, followed by fellow Republican Eric Early at 4%. Two other Democrats, Silicon Valley executive Lexie Reese, and television broadcast Christina Pascucci, poll just 1% support.

“While Garvey’s candidacy seems to have made a splash among the state’s Republican voters, Porter and Schiff are still neck and neck at this point, and remain ahead of the rest of the field,” says G. Cristina Mora, IGS Co-Director.

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.