Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Travelers heading to LAX can enjoy a brand new billion-dollar terminal filled with celebrity-owned restaurants, a popular coffee chain and state-of-the-art retail options.

The new $2.3 billion-dollar Delta Terminal officially opened in April 2022 after a four-year construction period, but choices for dining and retail were not yet introduced.

Los Angeles International Airport officials have now announced 10 new shopping and dining options inside the reimagined Terminal 3, set to debut in phases starting October through 2023.

New dining options include:

Chicken + Beer – Owned by rapper Ludacris and Jackmont Hospitality, this eatery serves up Southern-style comfort food including fried catfish sandwiches, short rib mac and cheese, shrimp and grits and of course, their famous chicken and waffles.

Alfred – Popular L.A. coffee spot serving coffee, tea, pastries and more.

Native – Founded by Top Chef star Nyesha Arrington, Native's menu offers Korean-infused dishes with a California twist.

Homeboy – An outpost of the L.A.-based organization focused on the rehabilitation of gang-involved and incarcerated people, Homeboy Industries' latest eatery will be joining LAX.

Jamba – Grab a freshly-made smoothie, juice, or smoothie bowl before catching the next flight.

Homeboy Café and Bakery opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

New eateries opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Native opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Jamba opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Alfred Coffee opening up at Delta Terminal in Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

New retail/entertainment options include:

Gameway – Relax with personal gaming stations and a retro-gaming bar

Hudson Nonstop – Grab-and-go items powered by Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology and Amazon One. Guests can insert a credit card or hover their palm over the Amazon One device, walk in, pick up their items and exit, all without stopping to pay.

InMotion – "Keeps travelers connected by offering consumer electronic products and accessories from Apple, Beats, Bose, JBL, Belkin, Samsung, Samsonite and Sony."

Evolve by Hudson – "Brings together national and local brands with the best of travel essentials. At LAX, travelers will find shop-in-shops including fan-favorite local products in a "CRAFTED At The Port Of Los Angeles" section."

A/K Boulevard – "Offering travelers an exciting variety of books, travel essentials, snacks, local apothecary goods, LA-made products and more."

Gameway opening up at Delta Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

InMotion opening up at Delta Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

“Los Angeles is a world-class dining and shopping destination, and we are thrilled that the new Terminal 3 concessions will provide our guests an innovative restaurant and retail experience on par with the offerings of our great city,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “In partnership with URW and Delta, we have brought together a diverse collection of brands, while creating opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses to operate at the airport.”

With plans for a summer 2023 completion, officials say the 1.2-million-square-foot, 27-gate complex will connect to the Tom Bradley International Terminal and hopefully ease congestion.

The Delta terminal features an outdoor sky deck with runway views and soundproof work booths. Eventually, some passengers can utilize new facial recognition technology to check in their luggage and go through security.

“A phased opening of the new concessions began earlier this summer with Gameway, Homeboy and A/K Boulevard, with the remainder of the concessions expected to open by summer of 2023,” officials confirm.