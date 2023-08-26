Who lives in a pineapple under The Strip?

SpongeBob Squarepants, apparently, KTLA sister station KLAS reports.

Circus Circus Las Vegas announced Thursday that SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride, a new attraction based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon, is coming to the resort in 2023.

The attraction will be a dark ride, or a sort of ride that features automatically guided vehicles navigating through scenes that can include animatronics, vibrant lighting, and special effects. The release from Circus Circus says the $6 million ride will consist of those features, along with projections that will fully submerse riders “in the nautical nonsense of SpongeBob SquarePants.“

“Riders will experience the beloved and renowned SpongeBob SquarePants in a highly immersive way,” said the news release from Circus Circus. “The ride starts when Mr. Krabs invites guests to try their luck at his collection of zany ride-through carnival midway games, and his arch-rival Plankton hatches an evil plan to steal the ‘Krabby Patty’ secret formula once and for all. With five people seated per vehicle, guests can experience the sensory-engaging journey through SpongeBob’s world.“

The experience will be the first SpongeBob Squarepants dark ride, according to officials from Paramount Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to add the globally recognized characters of SpongeBob SquarePants to Circus Circus,” said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations for Circus Circus.”

SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride is scheduled to open in the winter of 2023.