A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved.

However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a possible income cap and whether $400 (max. $800 per family) is enough.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on March 25, 2022.