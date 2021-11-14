Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to do more to help combat homelessness, especially in people with severe mental illness.

“We’re spending more money than we’ve ever spent, more press conferences, you see these groundbreakings, and you see governors come in and sign budgets,” Newsom said. “You’re like, ‘Why the hell are the streets not getting cleaned up?'”

“The magnitude of the problem is such that we’re going to have to do more,” Newsom added.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 14, 2021.