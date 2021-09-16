Newsom signs housing bills that could reduce single-family zoning in California

State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated as three housing bills were signed into law on Sept. 16, 2021. (President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three housing-related bills into law Thursday that are likely to make multi-family housing projects easier to build and could open up many single-family zones to development.

“The housing affordability crisis is undermining the California Dream for families across the state, and threatens our long-term growth and prosperity,” Newsom said in a statement announcing that he’d signed Senate Bills 8, 9 and 10. “Making a meaningful impact on this crisis will take bold investments, strong collaboration across sectors and political courage from our leaders and communities to do the right thing and build housing for all.”

Newsom’s signatures come two days after he defeated an effort to recall him from office.

Senate Bill 8 extends until 2030 the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, which “accelerates the approval process for housing projects, curtails local governments’ ability to downzone and limits fee increases on housing applications,” the statement read.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner, the author of SB 8, said on Twitter her bill ensures “that California’s local governments can’t just say ‘no’ or add unnecessary delays to housing that already meets local rules.”

Thank you, @GavinNewsom, for signing SB 8 today!

SB 8 extends the Housing Crisis Act until 2030 and ensures that California's local governments can't just say 'no' or add unnecessary delays to housing that already meets local rules.

Senate Bill 9 “facilitates the process for homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot,” the release read.

In practice, the bill will “require cities to approve up to four housing units on what was a single-family lot,” according to the Associated Press.

Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, the author of the bill, tweeted that SB 9 will allow more families to “pursue their version of the California Dream.”

I'm thrilled that @CAgovernor has signed #SB9! This bill has long been one of my priorities, and after years of collaboration with my colleagues and community partners, it's great to see it become law. Now more families can pursue their version of the California Dream.

Senate Bill 10 makes it easier for local governments to rezone areas near transit centers for multifamily housing of up to 10 units per parcel.

On Twitter, state Sen. Scott Wiener, the author of SB 10, called Newsom’s signature a “big step in our fight for housing.”

Gov. @GavinNewsom just signed our housing legislation — #SB10 — to make it much easier/faster for cities to zone for small multi-unit homes.



SB 10 streamlines the process for cities to re-zone for density in non-sprawl areas.



Big step in our fight for housing.



Thx, Governor! — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 16, 2021

The measures will also allow the state to better combat climate change by building “denser housing closer to major employment hubs – a critical element in limiting California’s greenhouse gas emissions,” the statement read.

While the bills passed on a bipartisan basis, there are some who oppose what they describe as a loss of local control.

Beverly Hills City Councilmember John Mirisch, a frequent supporter of local zoning control who often disagrees with Wiener, said in an opinion piece published on CalMatters that “the discussion of housing in California has devolved into a thinly veiled propaganda war on single-family neighborhoods.”

“In a country that embraces the principles of pluralism, urban areas should offer a wide variety of living accommodations and lifestyle choices for families and people from all walks of life. And that includes single-family neighborhoods,” Mirisch wrote.